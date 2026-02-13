Pep Guardiola responds to Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratfliffe’s inflammatory rant on immigration

Guardiola has hit back at Ratcliffe's comments, for which he issued something of an apology, as he only claimed responsibility for "offending some people".

Now, the Catalan has insisted that multiculturalism can only enrich a society and a culture.

He told reporters ahead of City's FA Cup clash with Salford City this weekend: "Everybody wants to have a better life. Every person wants to have a perspective to have a better future for themselves, for their families or their friends. Sometimes opportunities come in the place that you were born and the place that you go.

"That is why the place you were born doesn't make a difference.

"Most people run away from their countries for the problems that are in their country, not because they want to leave.

"The more we embrace other cultures, truly embrace it, then we will have a better society - I do not have any doubts about that."