Pep Guardiola opens door to Barcelona return as Man City boss claims he'd head back to Camp Nou 'for free' - but there's a catch

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeePep Guardiola opens door to Barcelona return as Man City boss claims he'd head back to Camp Nou 'for free' - but there's a catchPep GuardiolaBarcelonaManchester CityPremier LeagueLaLigaAitana BonmatiManchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he can head back to Barcelona "for free", albeit not as a manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola sees himself back at BarcelonaHad led Barcelona to two UCLs in four yearsBut he would not return as a managerArticle continues below