Pep Guardiola offers update on Kevin De Bruyne's future after Erling Haaland signs mammoth new Man City contract

Getty Images SportPeter McVitiePep Guardiola offers update on Kevin De Bruyne's future after Erling Haaland signs mammoth new Man City contractManchester CityK. De BruynePremier LeagueErling HaalandP. GuardiolaPep Guardiola hopes that Kevin De Bruyne will follow Erling Haaland's example by signing a new contract with Manchester City.