Pep Guardiola avoids question on Man City future after FA Cup final win amid reports he could quit Premier League giants

Guardiola remained coy when asked about his future at the club following a narrow 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The victory secured Guardiola’s 20th major trophy since arriving in England, but the milestone was overshadowed by growing reports that the legendary coach could be nearing the end of his tenure in Manchester.

Despite the high-stakes atmosphere of a cup final, Guardiola appeared in a playful yet deflective mood during his post-match media duties. When pushed for clarity on whether he would remain in the dugout beyond the current campaign, the former Barcelona boss chose to sidestep the inquiry rather than offer any definitive reassurance to the City faithful.