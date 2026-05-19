Stay or go? Pep Guardiola coy on Man City future amid exit talk but admits there is ‘decision’ to be made after missing out on Premier League title

Guardiola emphasised that discussing his future during the heat of competition negatively impacts the team, noting that a formal sit-down will occur once the campaign completely concludes. "I could say that I have one more year of contract, and with the conversations I've had for many, many years, always from my experience when you announce - whatever you announce - during the competition is a bad, bad result," Guardiola stated. He added: "And like you understand, the first person I have to talk to is my chairman [Khaldoon Al Mubarak], because we both decided when we finish the season we will sit and we will talk. And it's as simple as that, and after we will take the decision."