'The Kevin we have known for many years!' - Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City inspiration De Bruyne after stunning performance in thrilling 5-2 win over Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne for his brilliant performance in Saturday's thrilling win over Crystal Palace.
- Pep hails De Bruyne for match-winning display
- Belgian midfielder starred with goal and assist
- Man City thrashed Palace 5-2