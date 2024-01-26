Pep Guardiola's bogey team! Why Man City struggle so much against Tottenham

The Premier League champions will need to score at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time if they are to win Friday's FA Cup clash

"Lads, it's Tottenham" is what Alex Ferguson once said to his ultra-confident Manchester United players as he justified not giving a team-talk before facing Spurs, such was the lack of threat their opponents typically posed to his all-conquering side. But if Pep Guardiola were to mutter the same words to his Manchester City players, they would be more likely to shake with fear than burst into laughter.

Despite not winning a trophy since 2008 and rarely being in the conversation for the Premier League title, Tottenham have proved to be a stone in Guardiola's shoe like few other teams. Only Liverpool have a better record than Spurs against Guardiola, and it doesn't matter seem to matter who is in charge, with Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini, and current boss Ange Postecoglou all managing to frustrate City since Guardiola took over in 2016.

City's lacklustre record against Spurs, both home and away, has come into sharp focus ahead of Friday's FA Cup fourth-round tie in north London, where Guardiola's side must end their hoodoo if they want to maintain hopes of repeating last season's incredible treble triumph.