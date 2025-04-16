Arsenal Real MadridGetty
Gill Clark

Penalty CHAOS at the Bernabeu! Fans go into meltdown as Bukayo Saka FLUFFS Panenka for Arsenal moments before Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe sees spot-kick ruled out after agonising six-minute VAR check

B. SakaArsenalReal Madrid vs ArsenalReal MadridChampions LeagueK. Mbappe

Fans were sent into meltdown after seeing Bukayo Saka miss a penalty for Arsenal with a fluffed Panenka, while Kylian Mbappe was denied a spot-kick.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Saka misses early penalty for Arsenal
  • Mbappe then wins a spot-kick for Madrid
  • Penalty ruled out after lengthy VAR check
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches