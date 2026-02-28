Pedro Neto sets ambitious ‘beautiful’ trophy target for Chelsea under Liam Rosenior

There were a few sceptics questioning the appointment of Rosenior when he joined the Blues earlier this year, replacing the popular Enzo Maresca. Questions over his appointment from a fellow BlueCo-owned club were raised, but the English coach has answered suggestions that he is not cut out for the Premier League with a string of impressive performances.

Since joining Chelsea in the first week of January, Rosenior has overseen 12 games in all competitions, winning eight, drawing two and losing two. He has also made a marked impression on a number of his players, helping the likes of Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro get back into goalscoring form.

Chelsea currently sit in sixth place, three points behind Liverpool and Manchester United above them in the table. The three sides, alongside Aston Villa, are vying for just three Champions League qualification spots and with Chelsea currently off the pace, the Blues will need their good run of form to continue for the final 11 fixtures of the campaign.

The challenge for Rosenior is not made any easier this weekend when his side make the short trip from west to north London to take on Arsenal on Sunday. The two games Rosenior has lost have come against Mikel Arteta’s men in the Carabao Cup semi-final and it will mark the toughest Premier League test the new manager has faced.

Despite this challenge, Neto is determined to finish the season strongly and believes that, under his new coach, his squad are capable of ending on a positive note. The Portugal star is even targeting silverware this summer.