'Sometimes you have to clip his ears!' - Pedri reveals advice to Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and insists Hansi Flick's side aren't 'afraid' of bitter rivals Real Madrid Pedri L. Yamal Barcelona Real Madrid LaLiga Copa del Rey

Pedri praised Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and revealed what he advices to the 17-year-old, while insisting the team is not afraid of Real Madrid.