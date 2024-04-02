Pedri insists Lionel Messi is 'without doubt' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate - but Barcelona midfielder gives nod to main idol Andres Iniesta as he bizarrely reveals desire to 'go bald'
Barcelona star Pedri says Lionel Messi is “without doubt” ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate, despite the Portuguese being “great as well”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- All-time greats spent careers locked in battle
- Blaugrana star a big fan of Argentine icon
- Currently working his way back from injury