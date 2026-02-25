Pay up, Arsenal! Sporting set for new windfall as Viktor Gyokeres rediscovers scoring form

The numbers behind the deal highlight just how much faith Arsenal placed in the striker's ability to translate his Primeira Liga form to the Premier League. Gyokeres currently boasts 18 goal contributions this season, comprised of 15 goals and three assists across all competitions.

With the magic number set at 20, the former Coventry City man needs just two more involvements to trigger the payment. This is not a one-off, either; the contract dictates that an additional €500,000 becomes due for every subsequent pack of 20 contributions he registers throughout his tenure. Sporting CP have carefully protected their interests through these staggered bonuses. When Gyokeres initially signed for a fixed fee of €63.5m (£54.6m), the deal included potential add-ons totalling €10m (£8.6m).

While A Bola suggests the initial figure was slightly higher at €65.7m, the consensus remains that the Lisbon giants are the primary beneficiaries of the Swede’s success in England. They have already banked €1.25m (£1.1m) after the striker completed 20 matches playing at least 45 minutes, ensuring a steady stream of income despite the lack of a traditional sell-on clause.