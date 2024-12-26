Paxten Aaronson, Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio and the 2024 USMNT Olympic team: Where are they now, and what's next?

GOAL looks at how the Olympic squad players have performed since the Paris Games, and what's next for the USMNT's young stars

It's been nearly six months since the U.S. men's national team competed in the Olympics, a return to the Games for the first time in more than two decades. At the Paris Games, coach Marko Mitrovic led the U23 USMNT to the quarterfinals, where they bowed out after a valiant performance against eventual bronze medalists Morocco.

The roster, led by overage veterans Walker Zimmerman and Djordje Mihailovic, advanced to the knockouts for the first time in 24 years - they had not made it that far since the 2000 Sydney Games, where they finished fourth.

Although they did not end up on the podium, the U.S. put on a performance that both inspired and ignited the next generation of men's American soccer fans and players. Kevin Paredes, 2023 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year, had a breakout tournament - as did Paxten Aaronson, younger brother of senior star and Leeds United midfielder Brenden. Tanner Tessmann earned a big-money move as a result of his performances in France on the international stage.

GOAL takes a look at how the squad has performed at the club level since the Olympics, and what comes next for some of U.S. Soccer's brightest young stars.