Paul Pogba offered return home to France with Ligue 1 side tabling two-year contract in bid to hand ex-Man Utd midfielder second chance after doping ban
Paul Pogba has been offered route back into professional football, as AS Monaco have offered the ex-Man United star a two year deal.
- Pogba coming off 18-month doping ban
- Romano reports discussions will continue over the weekend
- World Cup winner had been linked with Marseille move