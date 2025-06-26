VIDEO: Paul Pogba has landed! Former Man Utd and Juventus star flies into France for medical ahead of Monaco move P. Pogba Monaco Ligue 1

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has landed in France for his medical, as he is on the verge of completing a move to AS Monaco. The move would mark his return to competitive football after having bee hit with a four-year doping ban, which later was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to 18-months.