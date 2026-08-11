Paul Pogba is expected to have his Monaco contract terminated following a fresh injury

According to a report from L'Equipe, Monaco have decided to terminate the contract of Pogba after he suffered a left thigh injury on Tuesday. The midfielder collapsed in severe pain during a small-sided training game at St George’s Park.

This latest setback merely confirmed a conclusion the club had already reached several weeks ago. Monaco had informed Pogba of their intention to end his two-year deal, and he was told he was free to look for a new club. The parties will now seek to reach a financial agreement over his payout, with Pogba reportedly earning below £44,000-per-week.