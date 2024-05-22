Paul Mullin Phil Parkinson Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds splitGetty Images
Will Paul Mullin be Wrexham's next captain? Phil Parkinson speaks out on skipper dilemma after Luke Young & Ben Tozer exits as League one preparations begin for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson gave little away on who will be the club's next captain following the exits of former skippers Luke Young and Ben Tozer.

  • Wrexham looking to appoint new captain
  • Ex-skippers Young & Tozer released
  • Parkinson mulls over their successor
