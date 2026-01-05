Paul Mullin returns! Club legend back at Wrexham after seeing Wigan loan deal cut short

The "non-league Haaland" is back in North Wales. In a significant boost to Wrexham's squad depth for the second half of the 2025-26 season, the club announced on Monday via their official website that Wigan have opted to cut his loan short and send him back to Wrexham. Mullin, who joined the Latics in August 2025 in search of regular starting football, returns to the club where he made his name as one of the most prolific scorers in the lower leagues.

The decision brings an immediate end to his time at the Brick Community Stadium. While the move to Wigan was designed to give the forward ample game time, the League One team have decided that his experience and goalscoring pedigree are no longer required and he is now back at the STōK Cae Ras.

The striker scored four League One goals for Wigan in 20 games in the first half of the campaign, but the allure of returning to the project he helped build was seemingly too strong to resist. His return signals a clear intent from the Wrexham board that they are leaving nothing to chance as they chase their objectives this season.