'I could have done what he did!' - Patrick Dorgu singled out for savage criticism by 73-year-old Nottingham Forest legend after Man Utd's 1-0 loss at the City Ground
Patrick Dorgu was slammed by a 73-year-old Nottingham Forest legend after a poor outing during Manchester United's 1-0 loss at the City Ground.
- Man Utd beaten 1-0 by Forest
- Elanga emerged as the difference-maker
- Martin O'Neill savaged Dorgu after an uninspiring performance