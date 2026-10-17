The second half saw Luis Enrique turn to his bench to inject urgency into a stagnant attack. Despite a moment of major frustration when Ousmane Dembélé dragged his 72nd-minute penalty wide, the winger refused to be deterred. The Parisians eventually breached the wall in the 77th minute through Illia Zabarnyi, before Dembélé completed the comeback in the 85th minute.
A stoppage-time strike from Désiré Doué in the 93rd minute (90'+3) added gloss to a scoreline that reflected PSG’s eventual dominance. The vital win propels Paris Saint-Germain to the top of the Ligue 1 table with 14 points, leaving Strasbourg in 12th place with 7 points. Here are the Paris Saint-Germain player ratings: