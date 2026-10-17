Matvey Safonov - 8/10

Matvey Safonov was kept busy despite his team's dominance of the ball, making seven crucial saves to keep the deficit manageable. Safonov could do little about the early opener but was highly reliable between the sticks.

Warren Zaïre-Emery - 7/10

Deployed as a right-back, Warren Zaïre-Emery was the engine room on the flank, constantly recycling possession and attempting to drive forward. While Zaïre-Emery lacked a killer final ball today, his composure ensured control over the tempo.

Illia Zabarnyi - 8/10

A pivotal performance from Illia Zabarnyi. While the centre-back had a testing time dealing with counter-attacks in the first half, Zabarnyi rose highest in the 77th minute to head home the equaliser from a cross.

Lucas Hernández - 7/10

Solid enough in the physical duels, Lucas Hernández provided a steady platform for the build-up play. Hernández played the full match and anchored the backline effectively as the formation shifted late in the game.

Lucas Digne - 5/10

A difficult afternoon for Lucas Digne. The veteran left-back struggled to offer the overlapping threat required to stretch the narrow defensive shape and Digne was hooked early in the second half.