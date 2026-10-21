'Worst part of the game!' - Luis Enrique left reeling as Ousmane Dembele headline TRIPLE Paris Saint-Germain injury blow in Barcelona thriller

The hosts claimed a dramatic 4-2 triumph over previously unbeaten Barcelona, courtesy of late strikes from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz. However, the hard-fought result was severely overshadowed by heavy casualties on both sides. Ousmane Dembele pulled up sharply clutching his left thigh after just 19 minutes, forcing Ferran Torres to take his place against their former employers.

The situation worsened after the break in a bizarre double blow. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a heavy fall following an aerial collision with Barca's Xavi Espart, severely tweaking his knee. The winger had to be carried away by two medical staff members, while captain Marquinhos also walked off injured during the exact same sequence. Maghnes Akliouche was introduced as Enrique scrambled to patch his depleted side.

The visitors did not escape the casualty list, either. Dani Olmo made way for Fermin Lopez in the 27th minute after picking up a knock of his own, compounding a frantic evening for both benches.



