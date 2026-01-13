'It was painful!' - Mikel Arteta wants Carabao Cup success to avenge Arsenal's previous trophy failures ahead of Chelsea semi-final

Speaking ahead of the contest, Arteta has urged his team to learn from last season's semi-final defeat to Newcastle and see off the challenge from Chelsea. He told reporters: "That's the mission. Hopefully we'll learn from last year because it was painful, especially the manner that the games went and the amount of chances that we missed not to go through. But hopefully this year we are better and especially more efficient. The more you are involved in these kind of games, the better because it gives you a nudge. It brings the team a different kind of energy and it gives you the sense that the objective is very, very close and that's a massive motivation for everybody. We know that we are two games away from playing a final. We have to go game by game, and the first one is Stamford Bridge, and we know we have a really tough opponent in front.

"I know that [to go far in this competition] you have to be better than the opposition tomorrow and that’s what we have to do. The rest is not in our control, so we have prepared the game really well. The boys are really motivated and at it because we can sense that that’s where we want to be and we have to make another step in order to achieve what we want and that’s the objective tomorrow."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!