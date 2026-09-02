ZUMA Press Wire
Tears at midnight! Emotional Betis boy Pablo Garcia weeps in car after ruthless £4m exit to fund Ceballos
A heartbreaking farewell on deadline day
Real Betis completed a turbulent end to the summer transfer window by finalising the sale of homegrown striker Pablo Garcia to Racing Santander. The 20-year-old forward left the Luis del Sol Sports City in tears late on Tuesday night following a 15-year association with the club he joined at pre-benjamin level. Caught on camera in a car alongside his mother, the visibly heartbroken youngster offered a parting blessing to his boyhood club.
"Let's hope everything goes well, I wish you all the best in the Champions League," Garcia told reporters as he departed.
- PsnewZ
Funding the return of Dani Ceballos
The sudden departure of the Parque Alcosa-born striker was expedited late in the afternoon to free up vital salary space. Real Betis required the financial manoeuvring to successfully register Dani Ceballos, whose three-year return until 2029 required a wage reduction to meet La Liga parameters. Garcia's sale stands as the club's sole permanent departure generating full profit since July 1st.
The financial breakdown of the move
Under the terms of the agreement, Racing Santander secured 50% of Garcia's federative rights for a fee of €5 million. Real Betis have smartly retained a percentage of any future sale alongside a right of first refusal for the young under-21 international. During his breakthrough spell with the senior squad, Garcia made 33 appearances and scored three goals following his La Liga debut in January 2025.
- Getty Images Sport
A frantic end to a busy summer
Garcia's exit formed the emotional centerpiece of an intense summer transfer window for Racing Santander, which saw four arrivals on deadline day alone. Alongside the acquisition of the Betis forward, the Cantabrian club welcomed left-back Aaron Martin from Genoa alongside loanees Jeanuel Belocian and Andre Almeida. With their squad now revamped across 14 total incoming deals, Racing must quickly adapt as they navigate the remainder of the campaign.
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