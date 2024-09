'We have our own Ronaldinho' - Jadon Sancho compared to Brazil legend & Eden Hazard as Chelsea fans drool over £25m winger's skills in first training session since being 'saved' from Man Utd 'graveyard' J. Sancho Chelsea Manchester United Premier League Fan stories

Chelsea fans have compared new addition Jadon Sancho to football icons Ronaldinho and Eden Hazard following his first training session with the Blues.