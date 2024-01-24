Christian Pulisic, Kevin De Bruyne & eight outcasts who reignited their careers to give hope to Man Utd pariah Jadon Sancho

After the England winger finally found an escape route from Old Trafford, GOAL assesses the stories of revival that he can draw inspiration from

“Happiness, enjoyment, fun and energy." Those were the words Jadon Sancho used to describe the emotions of escaping his exile at Manchester United and sealing a loan return to the club where he truly made his name, Borussia Dortmund.

After four months on the sidelines having felt the wrath of hard-line United boss Erik ten Hag way back in September for a social media outburst in which he claimed he'd been made a scapegoat, the winger will be determined to have a new lease of life back in the Bundesliga.

He's started well enough, contributing assists in consecutive games since his heralded return, but history dictates that becoming an outcast can often signal the beginning of the end for even the most talented players.

GOAL looks at the success stories Sancho can draw inspiration from as he looks to rebuild his career...