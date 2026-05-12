AFP
'I don't know if my time counts double' - Ousmane Dembele beats Vitinha & Mason Greenwood to Ligue 1 Player of the Year award despite only starting NINE games for PSG this season
Dembele wins award despite limited starts
Dembele has defended his selection as Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the 2025-26 campaign despite limited starting opportunities this season. The PSG winger started only nine league matches in the campaign but still claimed the top individual honour. Dembele finished ahead of a strong shortlist that included PSG team-mates Vitinha and Nuno Mendes, as well as Marseille forward Greenwood and Florian Thauvin. The award marks the second consecutive year he has claimed the prize.
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Dembele responds to criticism
The result sparked debate among fans and pundits, with some questioning how a player with relatively few starts could win the league’s top individual accolade. Speaking in the mixed zone after the ceremony, Dembele acknowledged the discussion surrounding his win but insisted he made his minutes count.
"Perceptions have changed because I'm the reigning Ballon d'Or winner," he said, as quoted by Foot Mercato. "And yes, I've had quite a few physical setbacks. I haven't had a lot of playing time, but every time I've been on the pitch, I've tried to be there for the team. That was the case against Marseille and against Lille, where I tried to help the team. I don't know if my time counts double, but I'm happy that the players voted for me."
Jokes with Vitinha
The PSG star also shared a light-hearted moment with team-mate Vitinha during the ceremony. While praising the midfielder’s performances, Dembele jokingly suggested his lack of goals may have worked against him.
As per RMC Sport, he said: "I wanted to thank my whole family, the staff, the president, the coach Luis Enrique. I'm lucky to have a coach like that; he's exceptional. And Vitinha too, because he asked me to pay him a little tribute. He's an exceptional teammate, I think he deserved this trophy, but with a goal."
Vitinha then replied to the joke, saying: "He deserved it. He's the Ballon d'Or winner, he's the best player in our league. Get things done quickly, otherwise he [Dembele] will sweat too much. It could be a pain for him."
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Strong impact despite limited minutes
Despite the debate surrounding his playing time, Dembele’s output across the season remained impressive. In 20 appearances in Ligue 1, the winger produced ten goals and six assists. His influence became particularly important during the second half of the campaign as PSG pushed on to secure another league title. Dembele’s ability to deliver decisive moments in major fixtures helped strengthen his case among voters.
In addition, another PSG star, Desire Doue, also successfully won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Season award for 2025-26. The 20-year-old PSG winger secured the award for the second consecutive year after a stellar campaign, beating nominees including Joao Neves and Warren Zaïre-Emery.