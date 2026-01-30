'Our responsibility is to perform' - Mauricio Pochettino distances USMNT from World Cup ticket price debate after Tim Weah criticism

Pochettino made it clear that discussing World Cup ticket prices is outside his scope of responsibility, emphasizing that his role - and that of his players - is strictly sporting.

"First of all, I think players need to talk on the pitch, playing football, not outside of," Pochettino said. "It is not [Weah's] duty to evaluate the price of the ticket. And then also my job, my duty is to prepare the team, the U.S. Men's National Team in the best way to perform.

"We are not politicians. We are sporting people who can only we can talk about our job, and I think if FIFA does something or takes a decision, they know why, and [it] is their responsibility to explain why. But it is not about us to provide our opinion. Our responsibility is to perform, play, and perform on the pitc,h and then the people that is in charge of the federation, maybe he can give his opinion, but I am the head coach of the federation."

He added that decisions made by FIFA are the organization’s responsibility to explain, not the USMNT.