VIDEO: 'We're so proud of you' - Orlando Pride and Brazil legend Marta sends heartwarming video to No.3 overall pick in 2024 WNBA draft Kamilla Cardoso
After being selected third overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, Brazilian Kamilla Cardoso was sent a heartwarming message by Orlando Pride's Marta.
- Cardoso selected third overall in WNBA draft
- Brazil native won 2024 NCAA Women's championship
- Orlando Pride's Marta sends her heartwarming message