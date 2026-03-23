Reports first emerged that Griezmann would consider leaving for Orlando City at the end of February, but Atletico Madrid's qualification for the Copa del Rey final reportedly stalled his move - as he was eager to end his time at Atletico Madrid with silverware.

Still, the Frenchman has kept his intent to seal the deal - despite the closure of MLS's primary transfer window. Should all go to plan, he will officially move to North America following the end of the European club season.