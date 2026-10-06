One away from history! Harry Kane matches Peter Shilton’s England caps record at Wembley

Kane has further etched his name into the annals of English football history by equalling Shilton's long-standing record of 125 international caps. The landmark moment occurred on Tuesday night as the Three Lions captain led his side out for a Nations League fixture against the Czech Republic at Wembley. Already the nation’s leading goalscorer, Kane continues to dismantle records that many believed would stand for decades, transitioning from a clinical finisher to the ultimate servant of the national team.

The 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker began his international journey back in 2015 during a qualifying match against Lithuania. In what served as a prophetic glimpse of the decade to come, Kane scored a header just 80 seconds after coming off the bench to replace the legendary Wayne Rooney. Since that explosive introduction, he has become the heartbeat of the modern England era, leading the team to two consecutive European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final, while consistently proving his worth as a world-class operator on the biggest stages.