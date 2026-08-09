Omar Marmoush brace and Antoine Semenyo masterclass see Manchester City brush aside Atletico Madrid

Man City’s tactical evolution under Maresca took another significant step forward in South Korea as they dismantled Atletico Madrid in a clinical second-half display. The Premier League champions showed flashes of brilliance throughout the contest, but it was the introduction of direct wing play that eventually broke Diego Simeone’s resolute defensive structure. Semenyo was the primary architect of the victory, terrorising the Atletico full-backs with his pace and power on the left flank. His contribution was pivotal, proving to be the difference-maker in a match that City largely controlled despite falling behind in the first half.

The breakthrough for the English side came through a moment of pure individual grit and skill from Semenyo in the 57th minute. The winger managed to slide and keep the ball from going out for a throw-in, bounced back to his feet in one fluid motion, and skipped past his marker before driving into the penalty area. He delivered a perfectly weighted cross for Omar Marmoush, who was perfectly positioned to tap home from point-blank range. Just two minutes later, the duo combined again in almost identical fashion.