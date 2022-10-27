Lyon most expensive player sales - How Ligue 1 side made over €1 billion in outgoing transfers

Lyon have made plenty of cash over the course of the last two decades by selling some of their most prized assets

Lyon are not just one of the most successful teams in France, winning seven Ligue 1 titles in the first decade of the 21st century, but they are also a popular destination for Europe's elite clubs when they look to strengthen their teams.

There was Michael Essien who made the move to Chelsea after impressing at OL, Karim Benzema earned himself a move to Real Madrid and there are many more who made the step up from Lyon over the course of the last two decades alone.

In 2022 alone, Lyon twice sold a player in deals worth over €40 million, with Brazil internations Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta both leaving the French outfit for Premier League clubs.

Let's take a look at the players that have made Lyon the most money since the turn of the millennium.

Olympique Lyonnais most expensive sales by season

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022-23 Lucas Paqueta €42.95M/£38.66M €46.35M/£41.72M 2021-22 Bruno Guimaraes €42.10M/£37.89M €95.60M/£86.04M 2020-21 Bertrand Traore €18.40M/£16.56M €50.60M/£45.54M 2019-20 Tanguy Ndombele €60M/£54M €158.32M/£142.49M 2018-19 Mariano Diaz €21.50M/£19.35M €90.10M/£81.09M 2017-18 Alexandre Lacazette €53M/£47.70M €119.55M/£107.60M 2016-17 Samuel Umtiti €25M/£22.50M €27.30M/£24.57M 2015-16 Clinton N'Jie €14.10M/£12.69M €26.80M/£24.12M 2014-15 Naby Sarr €1M/£900,000 €1.50M/£1.35M 2013-14 Dejan Lovren €10M/£9M €24.50M/£22.05M 2012-13 Hugo Lloris €12.60M/£11.34M €30.10M/£27.09M 2011-12 Jeremy Toulalan €11M/£9.90M €22M/£19.80M 2010-11 Jean II Makoun €6.20M/£5.58M €10.82M/£9.73M 2009-10 Karim Benzema €35M/£31.50M €53M/£47.70M 2008-09 Hatem Ben Arfa €12M/£10.80M €34M/£30.60M 2007-08 Florent Malouda €19M/£17.10M €63.50M/£57.15M 2006-07 Mahamadou Diarra €26M/£23.40M €47.33M/£42.59M 2005-06 Michael Essien €38M/£34.20M €43.40M/£39.06M 2004-05 Peguy Luyindula €10M/£9M €22.50M/£20.25M 2003-04 Jeremie Brechet €3M/£2.70M €4.15M/£3.74M 2002-03 Marc-Vivien Foe €700,000/£630,000 €700,000/£630,000 2001-02 Steve Marlet €17.60M/£15.84M €28.78M/£25.90M 2000-01 Frederic Kanoute €5.63M/£5.06M €5.63M/£5.06M TOTAL €1.006b/£905.9m

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Lyon top 10 most expensive player sales