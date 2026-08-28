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Ollie Watkins issues apology to Aston Villa squad for missing Brighton match ahead of Saudi move
Apology accepted after Brighton absence
After heavy speculation regarding his absence from the 4-0 defeat away at Brighton on Sunday, Unai Emery has now confirmed that Watkins refused to play. As confirmed by the manager, Watkins has since said sorry to the club and the squad. Emery previously gave cryptic responses when asked about the striker, stating it was a matter for the player. However, the manager has now clarified the situation.
"He told us after the Brighton match he was sorry and that he had made a mistake. He was wrong, but we accepted it. The players as well," Emery explained, putting an end to the mystery surrounding the sudden omission.
Emotional exit and financial decisions
Aston Villa have agreed a £51 million deal with Saudi side Al-Hilal for Watkins, who scored 108 goals in all competitions for the club. Despite the controversial end to his time in the Midlands, Emery paid an emotional tribute while defending the strategic financial decisions the club have made.
"His commitment and his behaviour was fantastic. He's a fantastic guy - a fantastic guy even more than a player. I told him 'bye' with a huge hug and with small tears," Emery said. Addressing the sales, Emery added: "We took decisions because it's good for the club. Of course, we don't want to be a club that sells players, but the responsibility is there."
Rebuilding with Jackson and Goretzka
To fill the void left by Watkins, Aston Villa are poised to finalise the signing of Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson for £65m. The club have also bolstered their midfield by bringing in Leon Goretzka on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.
Emery also urged supporters to trust the club's broader financial strategy regarding departures. "How we developed in the last year with some players and how we can sell some players now is completely the right decision. We have to rebuild the team as fast as possible. [Fans] have to accept our way and why we are taking some decisions," Emery stated. On Goretzka, he noted: "He is a winner. He is a very competitive player - a good player to add into our squad."
- AFP
Moving forward against Arsenal
Aston Villa must quickly integrate their new arrivals before hosting Arsenal on Monday. The club are working to ensure Jackson is registered in time for the Premier League clash. Meanwhile, Goretzka arrives fit and is training well, with Emery hoping the midfielder will be on the field soon. As Watkins travels to Saudi Arabia on Friday, Aston Villa will aim to bounce back immediately from their heavy opening-weekend setback.
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