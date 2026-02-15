AFP
Oleksandr Zinchenko's Ajax spell could be over already after suffering devastating injury two minutes into home debut
Ajax 'not clear' on seriousness of Zinchenko injury
Zinchenko injured his left knee with just two-and-a-half minutes on the clock in Ajax's eventual 4-1 win over Fortuna Sittard on Saturday night following a clash with Dimitrios Limnios. The player needed treatment on the field before being helped off the pitch and into the dressing room. Fred Grim's side went on to ease to victory following Zinchenko's withdrawal thanks to goals from Jorthy Mokio, Rayane Bounida and a Mika Godts brace.
However, the 29-year-old's early withdrawal marred the resounding home success, though Grim after the victory admitted that he didn't know the severity of the injury.
"At the moment, it’s not clear how serious Oleksandr Zinchenko’s injury is," the Ajax boss said. "He will undergo an MRI scan tomorrow or the day after. Hopefully, we’ll know more soon and it won’t be too serious."
Zinchenko reportedly took a hefty pay cut to sign for Ajax in a bid to keep his World Cup hopes alive as he looks to captain Ukraine in North America this summer, though there are concerns that he will now miss the tournament entirely provided Ukraine reach the showpiece event.
Move to Ajax ended three-and-a-half year association with Arsenal
Zinchenko left Arsenal to move to Ajax on a short-term deal having struggled for game time during a forgettable loan spell with Nottingham Forest earlier this season. The Ukraine international started just four league games for the Tricky Trees due to injury, the most recent of which came in a 2-0 home loss to Everton at the end of December.
The move to Ajax ended Zinchenko's three-and-a-half year stint with Arsenal having joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022. At the time of his move to the Amsterdam giants, Zinchenko posted a farewell message to supporters on his official Instagram page.
"To the Gunners," Zinchenko started. "I will never forget the way you welcomed me. Still remember the goosebumps I got at the first game after hearing your 'Always beliiiiiieeeve'.
"I couldn't even dream about it. From the deepest place in my heart I would like to say a massive thank you for everything that you have done for me and my family. To the coaching staff, thank you for the opportunity to be a small part of this amazing club.
"To the players, thank you for the priceless experience, fantastic memories and becoming friends for life. To all the staff, thank you for your help and for looking after me and my family.
"And of course to the fans, for love, support and criticism which we as a players need to accept and work even harder. I just want to wish you all the best and hope you achieve everything what ever you wish.
"Once a Gunner always a Gunner. Thank you. @arsenal [love heart emoji]."
Ajax unbeaten in 10 following Saturday's win
Ajax's hefty win over Fortuna Sittard extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches, though they have won only six of those 10, and just two of their last five to leave Grim's side 17 points behind league leaders PSV, who fell to a surprise 2-1 loss at FC Volendam on Friday.
Grim took over as Ajax boss in November after John Heitinga was relieved of his duties earlier in the season, before the former defender was named as part of the Tottenham coaching staff last month prior to Thomas Frank's sacking.
And next up for Grim and his Ajax side is the welcome of NEC Nijmegen next weekend as the Eredivisie outfit seek to extend their unbeaten run.
What next for Zinchenko?
Many are speculating that Zinchenko has suffered an ACL injury, though the club won't know more until the versatile midfielder undergoes an MRI scan to determine the severity of the problem.
However, if Zinchenko has succumbed to a serious knee injury, then his time with Ajax will be over, as will his World Cup dream. Ukraine face Sweden in Valencia in their World Cup qualifier next month, the winner of which will face either Poland and Albania in their bid to book their spot Stateside.
