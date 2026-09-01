Official: Juventus complete the season-long loan signing of Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade

Juventus have officially announced their signing of Woltemade on a season-long loan deal from Newcastle United on the final day of the transfer window. Woltemade joins the club after spending one year in the Premier League, with Newcastle having paid around €75 million to sign him from VfB Stuttgart last summer.

The Italian giants have confirmed the exact financial details of the agreement, revealing that they will pay a loan fee of €2.8m. The deal also includes bonuses of up to €500,000 and ancillary costs amounting to €800,000 for the duration of the season.