'I want to be off my seat!' - Michael Carrick tells Man Utd fans how his team will play after appointment as head coach until end of season

He told the club's Inside Carrington podcast: "We want to win games. You know, it goes without saying, we want to win games. There are different ways of doing it, of course, different scenarios, different situations in games. You might have to play a certain way. But for me, it's working with the player, I love working with the players and helping them get better which will hopefully help the team improve and be there to support them. We are all in it together. I think it's important that we all look after each other. But of course, listen, I know it comes down to results. Hopefully we can play a really exciting type of football and be positive. I want to be off my seat. I want to be enjoying watching the boys play and results obviously need to come with that. Obviously you can feel my kind of enthusiasm for it because I'm buzzing to get started and see what we can do."

