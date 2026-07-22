'Of course I'm sorry' - Argentina assistant explains how Dani Olmo confrontation went wrong in fiery World Cup final defeat to Spain

Following a massive post-match brawl - triggered by a clash between Gavi and Leandro Paredes that escalated to punches involving Rodri and Nahuel Molina - Ayala attempted to intervene. The former Valencia centre-back, who won two La Liga titles, a UEFA Cup, and a European Super Cup with Valencia, stated that his initial intention was to defuse the rising tension, though the high intensity ultimately led to a loss of composure. "It's a shame, and one has to take responsibility for the facts and the things one has done on the pitch. When the match ends, what I see is that there is a brawl in the middle of the pitch, and we rushed to get our players so it would end that way because that's not who we are," the former Valencia man remarked.

Ayala took full responsibility for the incident, acknowledging that coaches must remain calm regardless of the provocation or the stakes of the game. "I take full responsibility for what I did. My intention was to go and separate, that was my intention, but sometimes you run into things that happen when your heart rate is through the roof, but that is no excuse. Given the position I hold, my behavior has to be different, no matter what I receive. Eric García was also there, and I simply told Eric that I came in only to separate people and to congratulate them, nothing more," the assistant coach explained during the candid interview.