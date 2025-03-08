Revealed: The huge obstacle that could prevent Man Utd from signing Viktor Gyokeres as striker sets key demand ahead of Sporting CP exit
Manchester United's biggest obstacle in signing Viktor Gyokeres in the summer could be a lack of European football in the 2025/26 season.
- Man Utd's biggest obstacle in signing Gyokeres revealed
- United have started looking for alternatives
- Could go after Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta