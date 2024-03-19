NXGN 2018 GFXGOAL
Tom Maston

NXGN: Matthijs de Ligt, Kai Havertz and where 2018's best wonderkids are now

GOAL selected the 50 best footballing talents from around the world born on or after January 1, 1999 – but did they go on to fulfil their potential?

Since NXGN's introduction in 2016, GOAL has profiled the 50 best footballing wonderkids on the planet on an annual basis. Some of those recognised for their talent as teenagers are now household names, but others have not yet realised their potential.

So, after the NXGN 2024 list was revealed, check out where the stars of 2018 are now:

N.B.: The NXGN 2018 list did not include rankings for all 50 players. The top five players were ranked, with all others listed in alphabetical order.