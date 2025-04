This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

NWSL intends to launch Division II league in 2026, with eight teams to enter new tier The NWSL has made a radical shift in its soccer landscape, with eight affiliated clubs slated to join a Division II setup

Eight franchises affiliated with top flght will join

League likened it to Minor League Baseball