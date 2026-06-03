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NWSL announces 2026 Championship will return to Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

NWSL

For the second time in National Women's Soccer League history, the NWSL Championship will return to Audi Field in Washington, D.C., home to the Washington Spirit. The venue also hosted the 2022 NWSL Championship where the Portland Thorns were victorious over the Kansas City Current.

  • Trinity Rodman, Washington SpiritGetty Images

    The return to Audi Field

    Washington, D.C. has grown into an important women’s soccer market, with the Washington Spirit building a strong presence at Audi Field. U.S. women’s national team forward Trinity Rodman has helped raise the club’s profile in recent years, while the venue has remained a central part of the city’s soccer landscape as the home of both the Spirit and MLS side D.C. United.

    Audi Field previously hosted the NWSL Championship in 2022. The 2026 final will mark the second time the league has awarded its women’s title game to the venue.

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    'A landmark year'

    “Washington, D.C. has become one of the premier destinations for women’s soccer, with an incredibly engaged fan base, a vibrant soccer culture and a community that continues to champion the growth of our game,” NWSLCommissioner Jessica Berman said.

    "As soccer captures the attention of fans across the country this year, the NWSL Championship will serve as a fitting culmination of a landmark year for our sport in the region."

  • Esme Morgan Washington Spirit 2025Getty Images

    A history in D.C.

    Audi Field last hosted the NWSL Championship in 2022 when the Portland Thorns defeated Kansas City Current for the club's third league title. This is also the first time since that same year, that the NWSL Championship will return to the East Coast.


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  • Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    The NWSL Championship will be played on Saturday, Nov. 21. Ahead of the championship match, eight clubs will qualify for playoffs with the opening round of games beginning the weekend of Nov. 6.