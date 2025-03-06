NWSL Challenge Cup: Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit kick off 2025 campaign with Championship rematch

What's at stake for Orlando and Washington as they meet for the 2025 Challenge Cup? INDIVISA takes a look

Last year's NWSL playoffs exceeded all expectations. After a wild semifinal matchup in which the Washington Spirit pulled away from Gotham FC in penalty kicks, and the Orlando Pride exploded over playoff-hosts Kansas City Current, two of the best teams were destined to meet for the championship.

The Pride were also NWSL Shield winners, while the Spirit were flying high after an historic season, winning 19 games, the most for the D.C. club. On a freezing Kansas City night, the Pride defeated the Spirit 1-0 to earn their first NWSL championship. On Friday, the two teams will meet again.

While both have had some shake-ups in the offseason, many of the brightest stars still remain. For the Pride, Marta is back, and ready for more. As is the scoring powerhouse Barbra Banda. Defensively, the Pride are still well equipped to shut down most teams with the work of Emily Sams and Kylie Nadener, and of course goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse.

The Spirit are also in top form, and are ready for vengeance. Trinity Rodman is one to watch, as is Croix Bethune, who is looking to make her return after recovering from a mid-season knee injury. Bethune earned Rookie of the Year and Midfielder of the Year honors in 2024.

Also back, is scoring sensation Ashley Hatch and midfielder Hal Hershfelt. The Spirit rookie class was lights out, from Bethune and Hershfelt to Makenna Morris and Kate Wiesner, as well as Courtney Brown and Heather Stainbrook. INDIVISA looks at the storylines to follow, players to watch, and what is on the line at Challenge Cup.