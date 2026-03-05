Getty
Nottingham Forest tell Edu Gaspar to stay AWAY from stadium & training ground as ex-Arsenal chief edges closer to exit
A conspicuous absence from the stands
This forced absence has become increasingly conspicuous to fans and pundits alike, signalling a definitive end to his influence. As reported by The Telegraph, Edu was not present for Forest’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Wednesday night, marking the third successive match that the Brazilian has missed. His persistent and unexplained absences from the directors' box has only served to intensify speculation regarding a complete and irreparable breakdown in his professional relationship with the Forest hierarchy and owner Evangelos Marinakis.
A difficult tenure at the City Ground
Despite being tasked with overseeing recruitment and strategy, Edu's tenure has been defined by instability. Since July, the club has cycled through four managers - with Sean Dyche the latest to be shown the door on February 12 - and overseen a massive £200m spending spree that has so far failed to provide results. A significant factor in the falling out is believed to be the friction between Edu and former manager Nuno Espírito Santo, which contributed to the latter's sacking in September.
Dyche speaks out on Forest chaos
The revolving door in the dugout has left many baffled, including Dyche, who was dismissed after just 114 days. Speaking on The Football Boardroom podcast, Dyche expressed his frustration: "Our current form at that time was ninth in the Premier League. The stats and facts were there, clear as day. From my record, from when we got there to when we ended, we’d have been 12th in the Premier League."
Dyche concluded: "So on factual data and analysis, I can’t understand any of the decisions that were made. But football is changing, and we witnessed it."
Survival the priority for Pereira
While Forest maintain Edu is working as normal, the instruction to remain away suggests an exit will be finalised soon. With former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira now holding the first-team reins, the squad must now focus on a desperate battle for survival, sitting 17th in the Premier League table and only above the relegation zone on goal difference.
