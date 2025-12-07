Getty Images Sport
'It's not true' - Mo Salah told bombshell interview 'doesn't stack up' as Liverpool star criticised for 'emotional response'
Salah in another remarkable interview
Just over a year ago, Salah shocked the footballing world when he said he was "probably more out than in" as his contract ticked towards its final six months. The former Chelsea man eventually signed a new two-year deal earlier this year but it hasn't taken long for him to be back in the headlines. Not long after Liverpool's thrilling draw at Elland Road, Salah said it is "very clear" someone wants him to "get all of the blame", that the club has "thrown him under the bus" and that this situation was unacceptable. Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has slammed his outburst and now ex-England international Murphy has weighed in on the matter.
'It's not true'
Murphy made it clear he didn't give much credence to Salah's claims and that this was something said in the heat of the moment.
He said on BBC's Match of the Day: "We know that’s an emotional response and doesn’t really stack up. Everyone has to keep fighting for their place and performing at a certain level. I don’t think he’s [Salah] on his own. I think there are a lot of other big-name players starting to get stick and get the fanbase turning a little bit against them. Everyone’s getting judged."
The former Fulham player also doesn't believe that Salah is unfairly being singled out, particularly as lots of his team-mates are being criticised for their performances as well. He added that this is not how a top professional conducts himself.
"It’s not true, it’s not true. I think you can be emotional and you can be angry and frustrated, he’s done wonderful things for the football club. [But] you have to keep it in the four walls of the club," Murphy said. "Knock on the manager’s door, go and see the CEO, whoever it is, go and see the owners, do whatever you’ve got to do, express your frustration. He’s causing the team a problem and the manager a problem. And he’s making it all about him. And you just can’t do it. Whether you agree with him being left out or not you don’t deal with it like this."
Slot on Salah omission
For the second time in three Premier League outings, Salah was an unused substitute for Liverpool, who sit eighth in the table. The defending champions are 10 points behind table-toppers Arsenal, with Arne Slot's side looking almost unrecognisable from the team that romped to the league title last term.
When asked why Salah did not come off the bench, manager Slot said: "It was more about controlling the game at [3-2 to Liverpool] and we didn't need a goal. Normally, when you need a goal, like last week against Sunderland, I brought Mo on."
Not long after, Salah - who scored 29 goals and added 18 assists in the league last season but this campaign he has just four goals and two assists - would say he no longer had a relationship with the Dutchman.
What comes next for Salah?
It remains to be seen what Slot will say about Salah's outburst and if he will start against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Reds then take on Brighton next weekend, which will be Salah's last match before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt. So, does the veteran have a future at Anfield? Murphy thinks so.
"I do think he will [play again]," he said. "I think he'll have time to settle down. Everyone will want a legend like Salah to go on good terms with a wonderful send-off, maybe at the end of the season as great players have had in the past. I hope it doesn't end badly because of everything he's given but there's always a chance if he's adamant. Liverpool are in charge of what happens because they have got his contract. But if he's adamant he wants to leave, maybe we'll see something in January."
