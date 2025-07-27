'This is not my football' - Barcelona star gives shock verdict on Hansi Flick's style of play despite winning three trophies with Catalan giants last season
Wojciech Szczesny may have helped Barcelona to a historic domestic treble last season, but the veteran goalkeeper isn’t a fan of the ultra-attacking approach under new manager Hansi Flick. The 35-year-old admitted the system doesn’t suit him, as his aging legs have to do a lot of work in behind a uber-high defensive line commandeered by the likes of Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez.
- Szczesny unhappy with Flick’s all-out attacking approach
- Veteran keeper prefers balance between defence and flair
- Joan Garcia set to be Barcelona’s new No.1 goalkeeper