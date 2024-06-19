Cristiano Ronaldo PortugalGetty
Gill Clark

'It's not Cristiano Ronaldo anymore' - Portugal captain told 'running is not his friend' as Richard Keys brutally suggests CR7 'doesn't know the right time to call it a day'

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalPortugal vs CzechiaCzechiaEuropean Championship

Ageing Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he's now a long way short of his very best by ex-Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys.

  • Ronaldo subdued in Portugal's Euro 2024 opener
  • Superstar warned he doesn't know when to quit
  • Forward will celebrate 40th birthday in 2025
