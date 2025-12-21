'He's not convincing me!' - Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini hits out at Evan Ferguson after Juventus defeat

Roma suffered a narrow defeat away to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, a result that tightened the race for the top four and prompted an unusually frank post-match assessment from head coach Gasperini. Roma competed for long spells but struggled to turn promising attacking phases into clear chances, a familiar theme in their recent games against elite opposition.

The Giallorossi conceded around the interval and were unable to recover despite periods of control, with Gasperini later pointing to issues in the final third rather than structural problems across the pitch. He highlighted missed opportunities to create danger, while also stressing that the overall team performance remained encouraging, given the absences and rotation forced upon him.

One of the most talked-about decisions was Gasperini’s choice to leave Ferguson on the bench for much of the contest, instead relying on more established attacking options. Ferguson was introduced later but failed to change the course of the game, a situation that set the stage for Gasperini’s forthright comments on the striker’s current standing within the squad.