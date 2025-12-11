AFP
Noni Madueke throws down gauntlet to Champions League and Premier League rivals as Arsenal maintain perfect European record with 3-0 Club Brugge victory
Madueke’s magic: A performance to remember
Madueke’s first goal was the kind that can transform a player’s trajectory. Picking up the ball on the right flank, he powered past one defender, brushed aside another and unleashed a ferocious strike that cannoned in off the underside of the crossbar. His second was far simpler. When Martin Zubimendi curled a measured cross into the six-yard box, Madueke ghosted in unmarked to nod home from close range. Two goals, two contrasting finishes, and a display that confirmed his growing influence within this Arsenal side. Moments later, Gabriel Martinelli, perhaps inspired by the heroics unfolding on the opposite wing, carved out a sensational effort of his own. After a fortuitous ricochet, the Brazilian burst forward and curled an unstoppable strike into the far corner, sealing the victory in style.
The victory, Arsenal’s sixth in six group-stage games, places them firmly atop the league phase standings. Opta’s supercomputer now gives them a 95.2 per cent chance of finishing first and rates them as outright tournament favourites with a 23.3 per cent probability of lifting the trophy. Arsenal could have added more. Their control was total as Brugge rarely threatened and Arteta’s men looked every bit the title contenders their numbers suggest.
- AFP
Madueke wants a double in May
"We’re fighting on all fronts," Madueke told TNT Sports. "I feel like we can win this competition and win the league, that has to be the aim. We're in a good place at the moment."
The young England international emphasised the unity of the squad, a theme that Arteta has championed throughout the campaign.
"We're tight, that's the main thing," he said. "We want each other to do well, we know there are loads of minutes for all of us. It's about all of us as a collective, we know we all have a part to play. That's the good thing about this team."
On his own development, he added: "I think the bare minimum I need to give to my team is threat. Obviously, trying to score and be as decisive as possible, that's the next level I need to get to in terms of being consistently decisive for club and country. I think I can reach that level. Last Champions League game I scored, nice to get another two, hopefully I can bring that form into the league."
Arteta praises 'magic moments' from Madueke and Martinelli
Arteta has spoken frequently about the need for individual brilliance to unlock games in Europe, and on Wednesday night, he saw exactly that.
"Unbelievable goal," he said of Madueke’s opener. "When you talk about individual quality, individual action, a magic moment, that's it. A player that is able to pick the ball that far, dribble past people and finish with the quality and the power that he's done."
The manager was equally effusive about Martinelli’s strike. He added: "The same as Martinelli as well, I think at this level you want to win games, you need individual players to step up and to do something different. So, I'm very happy because now we have some players back in the front line and you can tell how much better we have done."
- Getty Images Sport
Saka vs Madueke: A healthy rivalry brewing
Bukayo Saka remains one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet, but Madueke’s explosive run in Europe has sparked conversation among supporters about his claim to more regular Premier League starts. And Arteta welcomed the competition.
"Yes, maintaining the level," he said. "They both have different qualities as well and it's great because we're going to need them. We are playing every three days and players with that freshness and with that bite in the teeth as well, understanding that they have to perform at that level and this is the standard that we set, it's something really good."
Arsenal now turn their attention to the Premier League, where they face bottom club Wolves on Saturday. Rob Edwards’ side have mustered only two points from 15 matches and sit eight adrift at the foot of the table. Anything other than a home victory would be a seismic shock, particularly given the form Arsenal displayed in Belgium.
Advertisement