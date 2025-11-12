'Nobody will be ready' for Lionel Messi retirement as Argentina team-mate in the dark over possible transfer for Barcelona icon

In an interview with Radio La Red, the former Ajax star spoke with both admiration and melancholy when asked about Messi’s possible retirement: “He’s been playing in Argentina for 20 years. It’s completely unusual. Nobody will be prepared for when Leo is gone. He’ll decide when he’s no longer there. Maybe once he stops playing, he’ll stay on the coaching staff or have some role with the national team,”

Turning to Messi’s surprise Camp Nou appearance, Tagliafico confessed that the squad were caught off guard by the images shared online — and admitted even he doesn’t know what the future holds for the World Cup-winning captain.

“There was a huge fuss about the photo he took at Camp Nou because it was a surprise. I don't know what the situation is, because of the Beckham Law. He could go during the MLS break, but I honestly don't know what he'll do . It's not easy either, especially with the World Cup so close. I don't think it will be simple.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!