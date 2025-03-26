'There is no way out' - Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Chueko demands Logan Paul accepts his boxing challenge as ex-Navy SEAL taunts YouTube & WWE star about Prime vs Mas+ legal dispute L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF Argentina

Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Chueko has demanded that influencer and WWE star Logan Paul accepts his boxing challenge.